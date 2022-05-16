Balakrishnan on official visit to Malaysia from Tuesday

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will renew and strengthen bilateral ties with Malaysian leaders during his visit. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Malaysia from Tuesday (May 17) to Thursday to renew and strengthen bilateral ties with Malaysian leaders.

He will call on the country's Senior Minister and Minister of Defence Hishammuddin Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah, as well as other politicians and personalities, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

Dr Balakrishnan will also have an audience with Sultan Nazrin Shah, the deputy king of Malaysia and the Sultan of Perak.

He will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

