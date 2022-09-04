DPM Wong will meet Malaysian king, PM during 4-day visit

This is DPM Lawrence Wong's first official visit to Malaysia after he was appointed as deputy prime minister in June. PHOTO: ST FILE
Wallace Woon
Updated
Published
29 min ago

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will have an audience with Malaysia's king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, and meet Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob during his visit to the country from Sunday to Wednesday.

This is his first official visit to Malaysia after he was appointed as deputy prime minister in June.

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, will meet Minister of Defence Hishammuddin Hussein, Minister of Finance Tengku Zafrul Aziz, the governor of the Central Bank of Malaysia Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus and other politicians and business personalities as well.

He will be accompanied by officials from the ministries of foreign affairs, finance, and communications and information.

More On This Topic
Singapore's future as a global city in a 'deglobalising' world
Singapore, Malaysia conclude frameworks for further cooperation in digital and green economies

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top