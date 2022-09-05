DPM Wong to meet Malaysian King and PM during 4-day visit

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will have an audience with Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, and meet Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob during his visit to the country from Sunday to Wednesday.

This is his first official visit to Malaysia after he was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister in June.

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, will meet Minister of Defence Hishammuddin Hussein, Minister of Finance Tengku Zafrul Aziz, the governor of the Central Bank of Malaysia Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus and other politicians and business personalities as well.

He will be accompanied by officials from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Communications and Information.

