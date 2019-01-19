DPM Tharman on 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam will make an official visit to Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, from Saturday (Jan 19) to Monday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Saturday.

Mr Tharman will be accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Mohamad Maliki Osman, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon, as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Monetary Authority of Singapore, PMO said in a statement.