DPM Teo Chee Hean calls meetings in Hanoi fruitful, says Vietnam PM is 'old friend of Singapore'

HANOI - Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean said on Friday (March 22) that his meetings with various Vietnamese officials have been "fruitful".

Mr Teo wrote in a Facebook post: "As close friends and partners, we have strongly supported Vietnam's development over the years.

"There's much more we can do together in areas like tech and innovation, air and maritime connectivity, food and agriculture, and trade and investment."

Mr Teo posted a photograph of himself with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who he called "an old friend of Singapore", and who he said had spent some time studying economics at the National University of Singapore in the early 1990s.

He also shared another photo of himself embracing Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, stating that they had "known each other for a long time"

Mr Teo added that he had invited Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Duc Chung to Singapore to take a look at the Singapore F1 Night Race, as Hanoi is holding its inaugural F1 race next year.

Finally, he said that he and Chairman of the CPV Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong had agreed to explore more party-to-party and youth exchanges.

Mr Teo is due to stay in Vietnam until Tuesday (March 26), and will attend several opening ceremonies and meet with local businessmen and the Singapore community in Ho Chi Minh City.