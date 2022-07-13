DPM Lawrence Wong to visit Bali from Thursday for G-20 meetings

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be in Bali from Thursday (July 14) to Saturday to attend Group of 20 (G-20) meetings.

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, will be attending the third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting and related events, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a statement on Wednesday.

MOF said the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors will discuss the state of the global economy; pandemic preparedness, prevention and response; and the development of sustainable finance and sustainable infrastructure.

Mr Wong will also be participating in the Asia Initiative Ministerial Meeting, which is organised by the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, and will sign the Bali Declaration on Thursday.

The declaration reinforces Singapore's commitment to encourage the adoption and implementation of internationally agreed standards for tax transparency, which will help combat tax evasion and support effective domestic administration of taxes, said MOF.

Mr Wong will also sign a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation between Singapore and the Asian Development Bank.

The MOU is an update on the previous one signed in 2012. It focuses on raising private capital for infrastructure financing, and finding new and innovative approaches to address challenges such as climate change and energy transitions in Asia.

Mr Wong will be accompanied on his trip by officers from MOF and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The meetings this week follow last week's two-day G-20 meeting of foreign ministers in Bali, which saw host Indonesia and many members make a strong call for the war in Ukraine to end.

Indonesia, as the current president of the G-20, had invited Ukraine among a few non-member countries including Singapore to attend last week's meeting.

G-20 leaders will meet from Nov 15 to 16 in Bali for the 17th G-20 Heads of State and Government Summit.