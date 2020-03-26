DPM Heng unveils Covid-19 resilience package: Here's all you need to know about the measures

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat unveiled his Supplementary Budget in Parliament as Singapore grapples with an unprecedented crisis posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the highlights.
Singapore Govt pumps in $48b more to fight Covid-19 fallout, on top of $6.4b already announced
In all, Singapore is dedicating about 11 per cent of its GDP to support businesses, workers and families.
Covid-19: Billion-dollar measures to help Singapore's workers, self-employed and unemployed
The measures include the Jobs Support Scheme being enhanced and extended, and eligible self-employed Singaporeans getting $1,000 in cash a month for nine months.
Covid-19 aid: $17 billion to be drawn from reserves for stimulus measures
It will be the biggest draw on the country's reserves, which has been used only one other time.
President Halimah gives 'in-principle support' to draw on past reserves for 2nd coronavirus aid package
In a message read out in Parliament by Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, Madam Halimah said she has given her "in-principle support" for the draw - which is before the House for debate.
Up to $900 cash help for Singaporeans amid coronavirus outbreak, Govt to freeze fees and charges for a year
Cash payouts announced in Budget 2020 last month will be tripled, with all adult Singaporeans receiving $300, $600 or $900 depending on their income.
PM and ministers to take three-month pay cut in solidarity with Singaporeans coping with coronavirus
Political office-holders will take an additional two-month pay cut on top of the one-month pay cut announced last month, in light of the deteriorating situation caused by the coronavirus.
Singapore Airlines expected to receive support from Temasek Holdings amid Covid-19 outbreak
The airline has announced that it will slash 96 per cent of its capacity as countries, including Singapore, tighten their borders.
Govt to subsidise wages of all local workers by at least 25% amid Covid-19 outbreak
Firms will receive wage subsidies of between 25 per cent and 75 per cent for all local workers.
3-month deferral of income tax payments for businesses, self-employed as part of Covid-19 support
This is to help businesses and self-employed persons ease immediate cash flow concerns.
10,000 jobs to be created over a year, $800 a month to be given to those who lose job amid Covid-19 outbreak
The unemployment assistance will be for low- and middle-income workers.