DPM Heng unveils Covid-19 resilience package: Here's all you need to know about the measures

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat unveiled his Supplementary Budget in Parliament as Singapore grapples with an unprecedented crisis posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the highlights.

Singapore Govt pumps in $48b more to fight Covid-19 fallout, on top of $6.4b already announced





Setting out the grim economic outlook worldwide, Mr Heng said the global economy is now facing both supply and demand shocks. PHOTO: GOV.SG



In all, Singapore is dedicating about 11 per cent of its GDP to support businesses, workers and families.

Covid-19: Billion-dollar measures to help Singapore's workers, self-employed and unemployed





Mr Heng revealed measures to help people stay employed, support the self-employed, unemployed and low-income workers, and provide job opportunities and training. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The measures include the Jobs Support Scheme being enhanced and extended, and eligible self-employed Singaporeans getting $1,000 in cash a month for nine months.

Covid-19 aid: $17 billion to be drawn from reserves for stimulus measures





The stimulus measures will raise Singapore's overall budget deficit this financial year to $39.2 billion. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



It will be the biggest draw on the country's reserves, which has been used only one other time.

President Halimah gives 'in-principle support' to draw on past reserves for 2nd coronavirus aid package





Madam Halimah Yacob said she has given her "in-principle support" for the draw - which is before the House for debate. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



In a message read out in Parliament by Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, Madam Halimah said she has given her "in-principle support" for the draw - which is before the House for debate.

Up to $900 cash help for Singaporeans amid coronavirus outbreak, Govt to freeze fees and charges for a year





Besides the cash payouts and rebates to families, the Government will also double the $10 million grant to self-help groups over two years so that they can help more families. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Cash payouts announced in Budget 2020 last month will be tripled, with all adult Singaporeans receiving $300, $600 or $900 depending on their income.

PM and ministers to take three-month pay cut in solidarity with Singaporeans coping with coronavirus



DPM Heng Swee Keat pledged that the Government will lead the way in the fight against Covid-19. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Political office-holders will take an additional two-month pay cut on top of the one-month pay cut announced last month, in light of the deteriorating situation caused by the coronavirus.

Singapore Airlines expected to receive support from Temasek Holdings amid Covid-19 outbreak





Analysts have suggested that SIA could receive support in the form of a working capital loan or subsidies. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The airline has announced that it will slash 96 per cent of its capacity as countries, including Singapore, tighten their borders.

Govt to subsidise wages of all local workers by at least 25% amid Covid-19 outbreak





Firms in the food services sector, including hawker stalls, will receive higher support, at 50 per cent of wages. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Firms will receive wage subsidies of between 25 per cent and 75 per cent for all local workers.

3-month deferral of income tax payments for businesses, self-employed as part of Covid-19 support





These income tax deferments will help to ease cash flow on top of wage support schemes announced previously, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat. PHOTO: ST FILE



This is to help businesses and self-employed persons ease immediate cash flow concerns.

10,000 jobs to be created over a year, $800 a month to be given to those who lose job amid Covid-19 outbreak





As the impact of Covid-19 on the economy deepens, some workers will lose their jobs or see their incomes significantly reduced, noted DPM Heng. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The unemployment assistance will be for low- and middle-income workers.

