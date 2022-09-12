DPM Heng to meet Vietnam's PM, visit industrial park during trip

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will meet Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and visit the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) during his official visit from Sunday to Thursday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said DPM Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, will meet Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, standing member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong, Ho Chi Minh City party secretary Nguyen Van Nen, chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, and members of the local business community.

The visit underscores the excellent relations between the two countries, and reaffirms the bilateral commitment towards deepening cooperation, the PMO added.

The VSIP in Binh Duong province was the first such joint venture to be established in 1996. The 10 VSIPs in Vietnam today are a major component of the economic engagement, and have attracted US$14 billion (S$20 billion) in investments and created more than 270,000 jobs, the PMO noted.

DPM Heng will be accompanied by officials from the PMO, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Enterprise Singapore and the Economic Development Board.