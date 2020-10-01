DPM Heng to give update on Covid-19 battle

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver a ministerial statement in Parliament on Singapore's efforts to combat the coronavirus at 1.30pm on Monday, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

He will also touch on the country's fiscal position and its strategies to emerge stronger from the crisis.

A Supplementary Supply Bill will also be tabled that day to reallocate resources for $8 billion in additional support measures that Mr Heng had announced on Aug 17. These include an extension of the Jobs Support Scheme to help firms retain local workers, and the Covid-19 Support Grant for Singaporeans who are unemployed or have suffered significant income loss.

MPs will also debate the Bill and these measures.

