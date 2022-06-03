DPM Heng hails strong ties with UK

Singapore and the United Kingdom do not just share a strong historical past, but have a lot in common when it comes to working together for a greener future, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday.

Climate change is an area where there is "tremendous potential" for collaboration, such as in low-carbon solutions and decarbonising the energy grid, he said. Both countries are accelerating cooperation to promote green finance and the development of international carbon markets, and on a framework for green energy cooperation.

He was speaking at a reception to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and congratulated Queen Elizabeth II.

Also at the event in Eden Hall, the official residence of British High Commissioner Kara Owen, were former president Tony Tan Keng Yam, former British prime minister Tony Blair and Ms Owen.

DPM Heng noted that Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in February 1952, when Singapore was still a British crown colony. She has made three state visits here - in 1972, 1989 and 2006 - and the warmth shown by the crowds on each of her visits attests to the high regard in which she is held by Singaporeans, he added.

He said both economies have become more intertwined, with the UK-Singapore Free Trade Agreement coming into force in February last year and the UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement signed this year. Singapore is also committed to support the UK's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, he added.

Both countries are also close collaborators in innovation and research and development, with the Singapore-UK Bilateral Co-Innovation Programme aiming to develop and fund projects in areas such as advanced manufacturing, agri-food tech and cyber security.

DPM Heng noted that the UK is home to the largest overseas Singaporean community in Europe, and that the British community here is also the largest from Europe.

There are over 5,700 British companies here, and about 40,000 British expatriates in Singapore.

The strong bilateral ties are manifested in iconic buildings and streets named after British places and figures, like Piccadilly Circus and Oxford Street, and the bells on the Victoria Clock Tower chiming the same tune as London's Big Ben.

But the most important legacies are the constitutional, administrative and judicial systems that the British built, as well as the use of the English language, he said.

"More than five decades after independence, these systems continue to be pillars of strength for Singapore even as we evolve them to suit our local context."