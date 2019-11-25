DPM Heng goes on walkabout in Geylang Serai

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat was joined by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin on a ministerial community walkabout at the Geylang Serai wet market and food centre yesterday. With them was Mr Rahmat Sawie (right), secretary of the Pasar Geylang Serai Merchants' Association. Also on the visit were Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Social and Family Development Faishal Ibrahim. In a Facebook post, Mr Heng said that by the end of this year, 58 walkabouts would have been held by the 4G leaders since July last year, when they started a new format. He said the visits have enabled them to get to know residents and understand their concerns better. He added that Mr Tan, who leads Marine Parade GRC, was praised by residents he met in Geylang Serai for his excellent service.