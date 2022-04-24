DPM Heng and other MPs of East Coast join residents breaking fast

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, East Coast GRC grassroots volunteers were able to organise a session for residents to break fast together during the month of Ramadan.

Yesterday, about 200 residents of different races came together for a break-fast meal at Changi Simei Community Club, at the event organised by the GRC's Malay Activity Executive Committees.

They were joined by the MPs of East Coast GRC - Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman, Minister of State Tan Kiat How, Ms Jessica Tan and Ms Cheryl Chan.

At the event, 200 food packs were also distributed to residents in need, as part of festive celebrations. Hari Raya Puasa is on May 3.

The packs contained rice and dates sponsored by Masjid Ba'alwie, as well as cookies, and were packed by grassroots volunteers.

Dr Maliki said he hoped the kampung spirit would be revived with the easing of safe management measures, and families and neighbours would be able to bond with one another by breaking fast in person together.

He said: "The past two years have been challenging for the Muslim community, with the restrictions preventing extended families from enjoying a traditional buka puasa meal together, and being spaced apart during congregational prayers in the mosque.

"However, this reflects the tenacity of the community to remain united and brave the challenges together."

Mr Heng noted that when Covid-19 struck more than two years ago, the first festival on Singapore's multiracial and multi-religious calendar to be affected was Hari Raya Puasa - all sorts of restrictions had to be put in place.

In 2020, Hari Raya Puasa fell during the circuit breaker period, when people were asked not to leave their homes except for essential activities. There was no visiting allowed, and places of worship such as mosques were closed.

Mr Heng said: "It was very, very stressful for everybody, and was a big change. And I very much appreciate that our Malay-Muslim community has been so thoughtful, so cooperative.

"So everybody has cooperated and that has allowed us to, step by step, achieve what we are able to do today and... for the first time in two years, we are able to see each other and makan (Malay for eat) together."

He added that it was touching to see the community supporting and caring for one another during the pandemic, such as by distributing TraceTogether tokens and face masks.

"That spirit of cooperation, that spirit of caring is a very important part of society," he said.