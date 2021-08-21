Downpour and flooding wreak havoc on morning traffic here

The authorities are investigating whether construction works are to blame for flooding after an early-morning deluge yesterday resulted in waist-high waters and stalled vehicles at a major junction in Pasir Ris.

National water agency PUB said it is investigating the cause of the flood at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive 12 "to ascertain if there are any construction works in the vicinity that had tampered with drains or obstructed the drainage flow of storm water, as this is not a low-lying area or a flood hot spot".

The heavy rain also wreaked havoc on traffic in other areas around the island, with the weatherman warning of more thundery showers for the rest of the month due to prevailing south-west monsoon conditions.

In Pasir Ris yesterday, some drivers and passengers had to be evacuated after 13 vehicles got stuck in the flood waters.

The vehicles were partially submerged at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive 12 at around 7.40am.

When Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers arrived, they found that 25 people had managed to leave their vehicles, but five others needed to be rescued.

In an operation that took just under an hour, about 10 SCDF officers worked to bring the five to safety, freeing them from the vehicles and carrying them on their backs to a nearby sheltered area.

Among the five were two elderly individuals in one of the cars.

The officers assessed the individuals at the scene, and later took one of the rescued seniors to Changi General Hospital for pain in the leg.

Some people affected by the flood told The Straits Times they waded through waters that were waist-high to get to safety (see other story).

At least nine bus services had to be diverted from their regular routes because of the flood, but SBS Transit said no bus stops were skipped because of the diversions.

PUB said its quick response team was deployed when flooding was reported at about 8am.

The waters subsided by around 9.40am, and most of the vehicles were towed away by about 11am.

Residents said they had never encountered such bad floods in the area before.

Several of those affected by the flooding told ST they had heard that a drain was blocked.

Heavy rain also caused major traffic jams in other parts of Singapore yesterday morning, and the authorities warned of flood risks.

From about 6.30am to 10am yesterday, the PUB sent out alerts that water levels in drains in 19 areas across Singapore had risen above 90 per cent.

It also sent out an alert that many areas were at risk of flash floods, and advised people to avoid these areas temporarily yesterday.

The areas were:

• Siang Kuang Avenue (Unit 35)

• Upper Paya Lebar Road

• Lorong Gambir/Gambir Walk

• Lorong 2 Toa Payoh (Block 122)

• Puay Hee Avenue/Siak Kew Avenue

• Langsat Road/Lorong 105 Changi

• MacPherson Road/Playfair Road

• Mount Vernon Road

• Playfair Road outlet drain (Bartley Road East)

• Jalan Lokam/Upper Paya Lebar Road

• Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1/Teck Whye Lane

• Woodlands Road/Kranji Expressway

• Choa Chu Kang Way/Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1

The Meteorological Service Singapore said on Monday that more thundery showers are expected this month, owing to prevailing south-west monsoon conditions.

Yesterday's sudden heavy downpour is believed to have been brought about by a chance meeting between two wind systems (see other story).

PUB said motorists are advised not to drive into flooded areas.

If flood water rises around the car and stalls it, motorists should leave their car and move to higher ground if they can do so safely.