Double lives

This is a portrait diptych series documenting how the Covid-19 pandemic has forced five individuals to either take on additional responsibilities to cope financially or find passions outside their professional lives.

Jessica Shayna Prince, 21, a third-year student from Nanyang Technological University’s Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information, put it together for a photojournalism module, as part of her course.

Chloe Ting

Dr Chloe Ting, 29, is a physician who was deployed to treat patients diagnosed with Covid-19 during the circuit breaker period last year. Despite having seen so many Covid-19 cases first-hand, Dr Ting said she did not fall sick. “Through this experience, I have learnt that no one has a part too small to play, and that as long as we stay united and combine our individual efforts, we can turn any crisis around,” she said.

Dr Ting is also the co-founder of Axiom, a boutique gym in Holland Village that conducts strength-training and indoor-cycling classes. As a fitness trainer at Axiom, she teaches five indoor-cycling classes a week and has been doing so since the gym opened in January last year. On the days when she conducts classes, she works the night shift at the hospital. “I just don’t sleep,” she said.

Divvya Rajandra

Ms Divvya Rajandra, 21, attending an online lecture from home last October. She is an undergraduate at Glasgow Caledonian University, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in optometry. She had chosen to remain in Singapore last year because of strict Covid-19 travel restrictions and mandatory quarantine, completing a semester while she was here. With an eight-hour time difference between Singapore and Scotland, her lectures and tutorials started at 7pm and could go on till 1am the next day.

After staying in Singapore for 10 months, Ms Rajandra recently went back to Scotland to complete her final year at university. She says she is grateful for the opportunity to study and hopes that with her degree, she can specialise in a niche field of optometry. While in Singapore last year, she worked part-time at an optometry clinic in Bukit Timah for additional income, handling sales and customer service. “I think this experience is important, as I see myself working in a clinic in the future,” she said.

Well Lai

Ms Well Lai, 26, met her boyfriend, Mr Felix Huang, at an international dance competition in Taiwan more than three years ago. In 2019, Ms Lai moved from Taiwan, where she used to be a full-time dancer, to Singapore to join her boyfriend. Now she conducts hip-hop dance sessions with her friends every Sunday night.

Ms Lai’s first job in Singapore was as a performer at Universal Studios. But as the local tourism sector was battered by months of pandemic-related difficulties, she became one of the many made redundant in Resorts World Sentosa’s mass retrenchment exercise last July. Now she is a full-time trainee hairstylist at Bump River Valley salon in Mohamed Sultan Road, where she earns $1,600 a month. Every day, she works from 9am to 6pm. After work, she practises her styling skills on hair models.

Paul Ho

In 2019, Mr Paul Ho Jun Jie, 32, launched on Kickstarter his own clothing brand, Superblessed, with his sister Sara Ho. He said the initial inspiration to create his brand came from seeing teenagers spending money on streetwear. “Why spend $1,000 on a Supreme T-shirt when it’s nothing more than a logo? I want to create something people can wear and believe in,” said Mr Ho. “Fashion isn’t the most profitable business. But people use clothes to define who they are, and we want our brand’s message to remind our community of young folks that no matter what, they are super blessed.”

Mr Ho decided to become a GrabFood delivery rider early last year, when he became more health-conscious. When Singapore raised its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition level to Orange in February last year, Mr Ho said he felt it was the right time to start doing this job.

PAID TO EXERCISE When everyone started staying at home and ordering food delivery, I knew I could be cashing in. On average, I make around $4 a trip. I get paid to exercise. There’s no shame in being a GrabFood guy. It’s just whether you care about the stigma. MR PAUL HO JUN JIE, on becoming a GrabFood delivery rider.

Jason Chua

Mr Jason Chua, 42, used to be paid $500 for playing semi-professional football for what was then the Geylang United Football Club, while balancing a career in sales, in 2001. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, he had planned to take some courses to pick up additional skills. But with the onset of the pandemic, he was forced to pivot. Now he plays for leisure, and is looking to join the banking industry.

Mr Chua currently works at a swabbing facility. As a swabbing supervisor in the red zone, he dons personal protective equipment daily. He said that at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, the swabbing facility he was posted to tested about 600 people a day. Now, it swabs an average of 3,000 people a day, from sectors such as marine, process and construction.