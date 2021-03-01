Dorm resident is only local virus case; 10 imported

A 31-year-old dormitory resident was the sole locally transmitted case yesterday, alongside 10 imported cases. The male Bangladeshi national works as a delivery assistant at Chng Woodworking, and stays in a dormitory in Kranji Way.

He is linked to a previous case confirmed last Monday, a colleague at the same workplace, and has been in quarantine at a dedicated facility since that day.

His swab, taken last Friday, came back positive for Covid-19 and he was taken in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. An earlier routine test taken on Feb 14 was negative. His job entails loading and unloading of goods, and he does not interact with clients, said the Ministry of Health.

The remaining 10 cases were all imported and they had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. The new imported cases comprised a dependant's pass holder from Switzerland, four long-term visit pass holders from India and Myanmar, four work pass holders from India and the Philippines, and a work permit holder from India.

Yesterday's cases take Singapore's total to 59,936.

Seven more cases have been discharged and 59,808 patients have fully recovered. A total of 18 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition, while 66 are recuperating in community facilities.

Update on cases

New cases: 11

Imported: 10 (1 dependant's pass holder, 4 work pass holders, 1 work permit holder, 4 long-term visit pass holders)

In community: 0

In dormitories: 1

New community cases in the past week: 4

(2 unlinked cases)

Active cases: 84

In hospitals: 18 (1 in ICU)

In community facilities: 66

Deaths: 29

Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15

Total discharged: 59,808

Discharged yesterday: 7

TOTAL CASES: 59,936