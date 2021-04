Many have made sacrifices to help bring down the number of Covid-19 infections here, and everyone should stay vigilant in the ongoing fight against the virus and not let the current situation go to waste.

Education Minister Lawrence Wong made this point yesterday, a year after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced circuit breaker measures to bring the pandemic under control.

Mr Wong said people should not let their guard down and assume victory is in sight.

