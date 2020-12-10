Don't ignore values in analysing economic growth: Book authors

A nation's economic prosperity is affected by policies as well as human values - and the impact of these values should be taken more seriously than they currently are.

This is the message of a new book by finance experts Tan Chin Hwee and Thomas Grandjean.

Values At The Core: How Human Values Contribute To The Rise Of Nations was launched at a private event in Marina One yesterday.

The book notes much of the work done in recent decades to explain the different economic outcomes in nations has focused on factors such as good governance, rule of law and democratic institutions. Another approach emphasises the role of geographical factors such as location and climate.

But the different sets of values guiding people are often neglected by economists. "Why are human values so often disregarded? Because they are complex, they are messy, they are hard to measure," said Mr Grandjean, 39.

"They do not lend themselves well to beautiful mathematical equations. But if we remove values from the equation, in our view, we can never fully understand how economies work."

Mr Grandjean cited trust - in one another and the government - as a reason why citizens of countries such as Sweden, Finland and Denmark accept some of the highest tax rates in the world.

"High taxes have made those countries much more equal at a time of growing inequalities.

"But when other countries where trust is much lower try to replicate that model, the results are usually disappointing," he said, with a nod to France under former president Francois Hollande.

The book identifies four values which the authors believe have had the greatest impact on economic life: hard work, thrift, trust towards others and risk-taking.

It also suggests that Confucian and historically Protestant societies' focus on a strong work ethic made them much richer, except when these nations did not adopt a market economy.

Mr Grandjean said some parts of the book could be "quite sensitive" - notably the discussion of the value of hard work. "We stressed the fact that if a community does not work as hard, we should not label it as lazy... It's a question of perspective and life priorities."

Mr Tan, 49, who has three children aged 10 to 16, said: "I hope to... tell them that values are important and to reinforce what my parents taught me."

All proceeds from book sales will go to FamChamps, a student initiative that encourages young people to promote family values.

• Values At The Core ($29.96) is available at Books Kinokuniya.