Don't buy monster fishes without research: Experts

An avid fish collector for the past 11 years, Mr Clarence Ng, 25, has reared many species of "monster" fishes such as gars, snakeheads and bichirs.

Hooked on angling in his teenage years, Mr Ng's first encounter with a giant snakehead in 2010 sparked his fascination with such "monster" fishes.

"The giant snakeheads follow their children around and are very territorial. They attack anything that goes near them, even your hooks," said the digital designer.

Mr Ng bought a baby snakehead after spotting one in an aquarium shop when he was about 14 and has started rearing such fishes since, including the smaller variant alligator gars.

On Feb 14, a "monstrous" alligator gar carcass was seen at MacRitchie Reservoir, raising concerns of the illegal release of fishes into water bodies.

The species, which can grow up to 2.5m long, is native to North America and does not belong here.

Mr Ng said that owners who illegally release fishes are irresponsible and should think about the environmental consequences.

"When they're unable to care for it, they just release it," he said.

He suggested that such owners should visit Love Fish Singapore on Facebook, a community dedicated to rehoming fish.

While an 8cm baby alligator gar can be bought for around $5 at aquarium shops here, Mr Ian Toh, owner of Toh Aquarium, often advises potential buyers to reconsider, due to the species' rapid growth. They can grow to be 1m long in two to three years.

Background Story

Tale of the tape: Alligator gars can grow to 1m long in 2 to 3 years SIZE AND AGE The largest alligator gar officially recorded was 2.57m long and weighed 148kg. This species has a lifespan of around 10 to 20 years in captivity. Mr Ian Toh, owner of Toh Aquarium, said alligator gars usually grow to about 1m long within two to three years. TANK REQUIREMENTS The recommended tank size should be at least 1.5m in length and 1m in width, with a thickness of 12mm to 20mm, in order to withstand the gar's might, said Mr Toh. The water and the filter should be changed every week. The tank also requires a heater to maintain a water temperature of 29°C to 33°C. DIETARY NEEDS Alligator gars are piscivores, or animals that primarily feed on fish. They are ambush predators - they lay in wait until unsuspecting fish swim and lunge at them. An adult gar requires around 200g to 300g of food per week, and its recommended diet consists of either live feeder fish or frozen seafood. TOXIC EGGS While the flesh of the alligator gar is edible, its eggs contain an ichthyotoxin, a type of protein toxin that is highly toxic to humans when ingested. The symptoms of such poisoning can include headache, vomiting, diarrhoea, dizziness, drop in blood pressure, among others. Ivan Kwee Eliz Wang

"They eat small fish, so some people find it fun to have them as pets, but when they grow bigger, they become quite a problem," Mr Toh said. "Some (customers) have even asked me if I could take them back, but I told them I didn't have the space for them."

Mr Lionel Lau, 32, an aquarium hobbyist, said that some alligator gar collectors are ignorant of the "sheer size" the species can reach because they did not research before buying.

"Potential owners should consider beforehand if they have the space to rear these monster fishes before getting one," the digital marketer added.

Dr Tan Heok Hui, an ichthyologist - or a marine biologist who studies fish - from the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, suggested that ownership of such exotic fish be licensed. He noted that the arowana, a prized ornamental fish, is microchipped, similar to cats and dogs.

Though the illegal release of gars may pose a threat to other species in the ecosystem, nature has a way of curbing them.

Dr Tan said that a temperate species like the gar requires a cool season to be sexually reproductive, adding: "In a tropical country like Singapore, they may not be able to breed naturally."

Mr Lim Liang Jim, group director of the National Parks Board's (NParks) National Biodiversity Centre, said that NParks staff regularly remove invasive species in Singapore's nature reserves and other green spaces when they spot them.

Offenders caught releasing animals in parks and nature reserves face fines of up to $50,000, while those who release wildlife can be fined a maximum of $5,000.

NParks also conducts educational and outreach activities with schools and volunteer groups to discourage release of animals or unwanted pets, Mr Lim said.

Dr Tan added: "I personally feel that public education is very important and this needs to start early, and it needs to be repeated."