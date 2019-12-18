Donation goal reached for Boy's Brigade charity drive but more volunteers needed for gift delivery

SINGAPORE - When Madam Khoong Yoon Chun, 81, received two bags of 3-in-1 Milo packets on Wednesday (Dec 18), it put a smile on her face, as she drinks a cup of it every day.

The beverage packs were included in a food hamper from the Boy's Brigade Share-a-Gift 2019 charity drive. Madam Khoong, who lives in a one-room rental flat in Redhill, also received biscuits, rice, canned food and instant noodles.

"I am very happy to receive all this food. I now have enough to last till Chinese New Year," said Madam Khoong, who lives alone.

The Boy's Brigade charity drive this year, which ran from Nov 21 to Wednesday, received enough donations for all 43,276 beneficiaries it had set out to help at the start of the campaign, said Mr Henry Tan, the project's chairman, at the closing event on Wednesday in Redhill.

Most will receive food hampers, while about 9,000 will receive specific items ranging from adult diapers and school bags to toasters.

About 500 children from low-income families will receive special hampers containing items such as healthy food, hygiene products and age-appropriate dental kits.

The children, up to age six, are with KidStart. The government pilot programme provides families with advice and support in areas such as nutrition, child development and parent-child interaction.

Volunteers have started distributing the gifts but about 100 more vehicles are needed to specifically distribute the food hampers. The last day of delivery is slated for Dec 28.

"We hope that the public will respond, especially in this time of Christmas, that perhaps (they) can come and volunteer as a family and do it as a family activity," added Mr Tan.

Related Story Initiatives featured in ST Causes Week find more people approaching them to volunteer

Related Story Volunteers who were once charity beneficiaries pass it on

There are three delivery sessions daily, with about 10 cars required for each slot. There are no sessions on Christmas or Christmas Eve.

On Wednesday, 30 boys and officers from the Boy's Brigade sorted, packed and delivered more than 140 food hampers to 72 beneficiaries living in the Redhill area.

Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary) student Matthew Ong, who is part of the Boy's Brigade, was one of those who helped with the hampers.

Each hamper contains 23 items and can last beneficiaries at least four months.

"When I see their smiles, I feel like I helped the community," said Matthew, 14, a Secondary 2 student.

"There are a lot of people around us who need help, and we should reach out to them often to make them feel loved."

Volunteers can sign up at www.bbshare.sg