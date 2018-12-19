Donated materials from Singapore Chin Kang Huay Kuan enriches the National Library Board's collection

On Nov 14, Chinese clan association Chin Kang Huay Kuan (CKHK) donated a number of valuable documents to the National Library Board (NLB). It was the second major donation by a Chinese clan to the NLB this year, after a similar donation by the Singapore Lam Ann Association.

Established in 1918 for immigrants who had come from the Jinjiang county of Fujian province in China, CKHK has donated materials that document the social functions of the clan’s association. These functions included resolving issues for the members, facilitating their stay in Singapore and contributing to the community, among many others.

Highlights from the collection include the first book of minutes that recorded the deliberations and discussions of the management meetings held in 1946 – the first year that the association resumed its activities after World War II.

Also, get a glimpse of life in a post-war Chinese school as the materials on Chin Kang School reflect the establishment, operations, and daily activities of such education facilities. This was before the Ministry of Education regulated education across Singapore.

These valuable materials will be made accessible to researchers and members of the public at the Lee Kong Chian Reference Library. NLB will also digitise and make publicly available a selection of the materials on PictureSG and NLB's BookSG website here.