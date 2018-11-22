Donate food for Boys' Brigade drive

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee launching the Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift 2018 project by donating some items yesterday at FairPrice Xtra Jurong Point. Also at the launch were Mr Seah Kian Peng (left), chief executive of NTUC FairPrice, which is helping to collect the donations, and Mr Wilfred Blackburn (second from left), chief executive of Prudential Singapore, which pledged to donate more than 3,000 food hampers this year.

Now in its 31st year, the end-of-year project by the Boys' Brigade, a non-governmental organisation, focuses on fulfilling the wishes of those who have less than others. The project provides food hampers to the needy and grants their wishes for items such as rice cookers, toasters and pillows. This year, the project aims to help 41,756 beneficiaries.

The public can donate food items at 12 collection points islandwide. These are at FairPrice outlets in Ang Mo Kio Hub, Bedok Mall, Junction 8, Bukit Timah Plaza, Jem, Jurong Point, Nex, Kallang Wave Mall, Tampines Mall, Thomson Plaza, Toa Payoh HDB Hub and Warehouse Club. There are also collection tins at these points, which accept both cash and cashless donations through PayNow QR codes. The last day to make donations is Dec 17.