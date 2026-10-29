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Donate blood from Nov 2 to Dec 6 to score dessert voucher from Messina, Mixue or Yo-Chi

Donors will receive a voucher from dessert brands Messina, Mixue or Yo-Chi depending on when they donate blood.

SINGAPORE – If you are eligible to give blood, your next donation could come with an extra sweet reward.

From Nov 2 to Dec 6, those who donate blood at any of the five blood banks islandwide will receive a dessert voucher, as part of the Singapore Red Cross’ (SRC) annual year-end campaign.

In a media release on Oct 29, the humanitarian organisation said the campaign, titled Not All Pints Are Equal, is aimed at creating conversations around blood donation and encouraging more donors to come forward.

“The campaign juxtaposes a pint of dessert with a pint of blood – one offers a simple moment of joy, while the other can save a life,” it said.

To participate, donors must flash the campaign visual – found on the Red Cross’ website (redcross.sg/events-campaigns/not-all-pints-are-equal) or its social media pages – at registration before donating at any blood bank in Singapore.

During this period, blood donors will receive:

A $5 voucher from food and beverage chain Mixue (Nov 2 to Nov 15)

A voucher for an extra free scoop of ice-cream from gelato shop Messina (Nov 16 to Nov 26)

A $5 voucher from frozen yoghurt brand Yo-Chi (Nov 27 to Dec 6)

To thank regular and new donors, SRC is throwing a “Pints & Beats Silent Disco” party on Dec 6, from 2pm to 6pm, at Another Bar in Rendezvous Hotel Singapore.

Those who donate blood from July 1 to Nov 30 are eligible to attend the party with a plus-one.

Donors can register their interest for the Pints & Beats Silent Disco by scanning a QR code on the tent cards at the refreshment area of the blood bank they are at.

The event will feature live DJ music playing through wireless headphones; hourly lucky draws; customised T-shirt printing; free desserts, including Mixue drinks, while stocks last; and a chance to win prizes in a lucky draw.

The five blood banks are located at the HSA building in Outram, Dhoby Xchange, Westgate Tower in Jurong, the One Punggol integrated community hub and Woodlands Civic Centre.

According to the Health Sciences Authority, blood collection typically drops by up to 20% during the year-end period.

The statutory board says it is critical for eligible donors to help bolster blood supplies during this period.

Those who travel to countries or regions with insect-borne diseases may be ineligible to donate for up to four months after their return, potentially affecting blood supplies in the coming months.

As at Oct 29, national stocks for all blood types are within the “healthy” range, except for A- and B-, which remain at “moderate” levels, according to the Singapore Red Cross’ website.

Blood type O tends to be in high demand, as it is the universal blood group and is used during emergencies when patients’ blood groups are unknown.

The five blood banks are located at the HSA building in Outram, Dhoby Xchange, Westgate Tower in Jurong, the One Punggol integrated community hub and Woodlands Civic Centre.