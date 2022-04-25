Domestic helpers break fast together

Ms Surti, 35, taking a wefie with other domestic helpers while they enjoyed a multinational potluck meal together yesterday at the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Fast) hub.

The Indonesian domestic helper of 12 years broke fast with more than 50 other helpers from Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Myanmar and Sri Lanka, who cooked and brought their dishes to the building in Chin Cheng Avenue for the meal.

Ms Surti said her employer has been understanding of her fasting during the Ramadan period and has asked her not to work too hard.

Fast president Lim Fang Sung said the event helps domestic helpers who miss breaking fast with their families back home. Inviting helpers of other faiths also helps them embrace and stay respectful of one another's religion.

Separately, Sree Narayana Mission also organised a break-fast session for its community partners and leaders at its nursing home in Yishun yesterday evening, with non-Muslims also invited to attend the dinner.

This is the first in-person dinner it has organised since Covid-19 hit.