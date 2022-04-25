Domestic helpers break fast together

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Ms Surti, 35, taking a wefie with other domestic helpers while they enjoyed a multinational potluck meal together yesterday at the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Fast) hub.

The Indonesian domestic helper of 12 years broke fast with more than 50 other helpers from Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Myanmar and Sri Lanka, who cooked and brought their dishes to the building in Chin Cheng Avenue for the meal.

Ms Surti said her employer has been understanding of her fasting during the Ramadan period and has asked her not to work too hard.

Fast president Lim Fang Sung said the event helps domestic helpers who miss breaking fast with their families back home. Inviting helpers of other faiths also helps them embrace and stay respectful of one another's religion.

Separately, Sree Narayana Mission also organised a break-fast session for its community partners and leaders at its nursing home in Yishun yesterday evening, with non-Muslims also invited to attend the dinner.

This is the first in-person dinner it has organised since Covid-19 hit.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 25, 2022, with the headline Domestic helpers break fast together. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top