Doing their bit to protect the coastline

Instead of waking up late yesterday, triplets Gillian, Gracie and Gareth Goh headed to Pasir Ris Park at 9am.

But unlike other beachgoers, the 10-year-olds were busy picking up litter with metal tongs and buckets.

The siblings - who went with their parents - were part of a group of 20 volunteers participating in a new initiative called Love Our Coast.

It was started by local food and beverage company Georges @ The Cove to engage the community in protecting the coastline and the sea from plastic waste.

In yesterday's first beach clean-up under the initiative, participants first attended an interactive workshop by a coastal protection researcher from Our Singapore Reefs, a community of divers who raise awareness about conserving coral reefs.

They then spent an hour picking up rubbish, netting 1,357 pieces that weighed 17.5kg. The clean-up at Pasir Ris beach will be held every last Sunday of the month.

Visit www.georges.com.sg/ourcsr to sign up and join Telegram group @loveourcoast for updates.