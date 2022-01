Carpenter Tan Koon Tat (above) posing with Chinese New Year decorations yesterday at Block 179 (right) in Woodlands. The 61-year-old, who is a resident of the block, spent two weeks putting up the decorations with the help of three assistants. For the past 18 years, Mr Tan has dressed up the estate with festive decorations during Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, Deepavali, National Day and Christmas.