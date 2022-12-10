Dog trainers now need to be accredited internationally in order to be certified in S’pore

SINGAPORE – Dog trainers will now have to be accredited by international animal training organisations in order to get accredited in Singapore, as part of efforts by the National Parks Board’s Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) to improve pet welfare.

Under these international training programmes, science-based techniques that use minimal physical force are taught, with other topics, including animal behavioural psychology, also covered.

Trainers will also have to attend refresher courses to renew their certification every three to five years.

These stricter standards come under the Accredited Certified Dog Trainer (ACDT) scheme that was launched on Saturday. Trainers currently accredited by the AVS will have a two-year grace period to get accredited internationally.

It is voluntary for trainers to be accredited under the ACDT scheme.

The new moves are aimed at making dog training less physically intrusive on the animals, and shifting the focus of accreditation towards being a trainer who can safeguard animal well-being.

Previously, trainers only had to send in a demonstration video of a dog trained by them following basic commands, such as “sit”, alongside client recommendations, for an assessment by the AVS.

Dr Chang Siow Foong, group director of AVS’ professional and scientific services division, said there are 21 trainers in Singapore accredited, out of the estimated 100 to 120 operating here.

He noted that most trainers here begin training dogs as a hobby before extending their services informally to others. However, most of this training experience is often supported only by anecdotal study, and does not have any foundation in science.

This can be an issue, especially when physical punishment – such as the use of force or the use of devices such as electric collars – has been demonstrated to get dogs to behave. This leads trainers to use such methods despite worsening a dog’s overall psychology.

For instance, dog training and daycare centre K9 Connection got its accreditation suspended in March after a dog was abused for bad behaviour.

With accreditation locally now possible only if trainers have been educated in science-based techniques in organisations such as the International Association of Animal Behaviour Consultants, Dr Chang hopes fewer of such incidents will happen.

Applications to these international programmes can be done online. The programmes cost an average of $300 and will last about 20 weeks. More information can be found on NParks’ website.

While some trainers might consider these programmes costly, professional dog trainer Anna Koo said they are not exorbitant for the legitimacy it confers on trainers who have passed the programme.

Ms Koo, who got her certificate from the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers – one of the international programmes accepted by AVS – five years ago, said the price will be able to sift out trainers not committed to a dog’s well-being, and allow the accreditation to signal more accurately a trainer’s professionalism.

She added: “It’s like being a doctor –You need to pay for the education in order to know what you’re doing. After all, you’re affecting the life of the dog and the lives of the humans who live with the dog.”