Dog killed along Commonwealth Avenue West in alleged hit-and-run, police investigating

SINGAPORE - A dog was killed in an alleged hit-and-run accident along Commonwealth Avenue West earlier this month.

A photo provided to citizen journalism site Stomp showed the dog, named Skinny, lying on its side off a pavement.

A friend of the dog's owner, known only as Michael, said that a passer-by found the dog injured by the roadside on May 12.

He told Stomp that Skinny is believed to have been hit by a vehicle and suffered severe internal injuries, which left her body bloated.

The passer-by took the dog to a veterinary clinic, but Skinny subsequently died from her injuries.

A police report was made, Michael said.

He added that the passer-by had recognised Skinny after seeing the owner's Facebook post about the dog's disappearance.

He told Stomp that they hope members of the public will be able to provide dashcam footage of the incident.

When contacted, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and they are looking into the matter.