Doctor's memo not required to return to work or school

Employees and students do not need a letter or memo from the doctor to certify that they have recovered from Covid-19 before they go back to work or school.

General practitioners (GPs) have reported a surge in patients with mild or no symptoms who visit their clinics just to get such memos.

This is not necessary, and such visits may be putting others at risk, said the Education, Health and Manpower ministries and the Early Childhood Development Agency in a joint statement on Saturday.

These visits "risk compromising the standard of care for other patients who genuinely require medical attention", the statement added.

It said patients do not need a letter or memo from doctors to certify that they have recovered from Covid-19 to return to work or to school, including pre-school and institutes of higher learning.

Current health protocols dictate that those who have tested positive for Covid-19 with an antigen rapid test (ART) are to self-isolate for at least 72 hours and may exit the isolation to resume normal activities if they are well and test negative on their self-administered ART.

The release advised employers and employees to familiarise themselves with the health protocols.

The statement said: "Employers should not ask for recovery memos upon return.

"Similarly, students and staff who contract Covid-19 or are issued with a stay-home notice or health risk warning will not have to obtain a recovery memo from their doctors before returning to school."

Employees who test positive for Covid-19 should still immediately inform their employers and should not return to the workplace, to prevent the virus from spreading, the statement added.

But those who are well should be allowed to work from home if they are able to do so.

If they are unable to work from home, then employers should treat the period of absence as paid sick leave without requiring a medical certificate (MC).