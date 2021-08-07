Doctors and nurses needed for mobile vaccination teams

More manpower is needed for Singapore's Covid-19 mobile vaccination teams, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

He said the public sector has expended all its resources and is working flat out on this front, and appealed to doctors and registered nurses outside the public health sector to volunteer their services.

Mobile vaccination teams are needed to vaccinate seniors who are immobile and unable to travel to vaccination sites.

More teams are now needed to cut the waiting time, which has grown to eight weeks because of high demand.

Each team will need a doctor and a nurse because these seniors may be frail and immobile, and the nurses and doctors will have to be close by when the seniors get vaccinated, said Mr Ong.

"We seek your help at this juncture," he said yesterday at a virtual press conference, as he outlined the progress the Republic has made in vaccinating seniors.

About 1,000 seniors come forward daily to take their first doses, said Mr Ong. He added that this number has come down slightly to about 800 to 900 a day, but that it remains an encouraging number.

Singapore has about 10 mobile vaccination teams across 10 towns and 70 locations to bring Covid-19 vaccination closer to seniors. The teams have inoculated about 3,340 seniors above 60, said Mr Ong.

Good progress has been made in vaccinating seniors here. The percentage of people aged 60 to 69 who have received at least one vaccine dose has risen from 84 per cent a month ago to 89 per cent now.

Significant progress has also been made for those above 70, with vaccine coverage for this group increasing from 74 per cent a month ago to 82 per cent now.

"So, we will continue to make a big push to vaccinate our seniors," said Mr Ong.

The minister added that those who are unvaccinated fall mainly into two categories.

The first group is made up of those who have contraindications, meaning that because of illnesses or allergies, they have been advised not to take the jab.

However, new evidence has emerged about Covid-19 vaccination, and Singapore's expert committee has advised that most people with such conditions can now be inoculated.

For this group, the Health Ministry has asked its polyclinics and hospitals to try to bring the seniors' regular appointments forward so that doctors can review their conditions and advise them on whether they can take the jab.

General practitioners are doing likewise, and Mr Ong hopes that private hospitals will do the same.

The second group of unvaccinated seniors is made up of those who are immobile and confined to home, and thus unable to go to vaccination centres, said Mr Ong.

"So, our home vaccination teams have been working flat out to vaccinate them at home. But the demand is very sizeable and growing, and the waiting time is now about eight weeks, which is quite long," he said.

The Health Ministry will have to beef up its resources and increase the number of home vaccination teams to cut down the waiting time, the minister said. To do this, more teams will be needed.

Clara Chong