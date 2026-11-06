Doctor Anywhere hit by data breach

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Doctor Anywhere said it engaged cybersecurity and forensic specialist Ensign InfoSecurity to support its investigation and strengthen its IT systems after the incident.

SINGAPORE - Personal data of users of Doctor Anywhere have been leaked in a data breach, the group said in a statement on the evening of Nov 6.

It said the data breach was the result of “a malicious cyber incident involving unauthorised access by an unknown third party”, but did not say when it happened, how many customers were affected and what type of data was compromised.

“As investigations are still ongoing, we are not able to provide any other details about the incident at this stage,” it said in the statement.

Doctor Anywhere said it engaged cybersecurity and forensic specialist Ensign InfoSecurity to support its investigation and strengthen its IT systems after the incident.

“As of Oct 30, Ensign InfoSecurity has validated the security fixes deployed by our IT team and confirmed that the identified vulnerabilities in our system have been secured,” Doctor Anywhere said.

“Based on investigation to date, all clinical records are not affected by this incident.”

The affected users are in the process of being notified, Doctor Anywhere said, including clients of Adept Health, one of its subsidiaries which works with other organisations to administer corporate benefits.

Selected personal data of members with corporate benefits is maintained in Doctor Anywhere’s systems to facilitate the administration of corporate benefits.

It added that it has reported the data breach to the Singapore Personal Data Protection Commission and made a police report.

Doctor Anywhere said: “We sincerely apologise for any concern this incident may cause. Our priority remains ensuring business continuity, communicating with the affected stakeholders and implementing further cybersecurity enhancements as part of our ongoing response to the incident.”

It added that its services are operating as usual and customers can continue to access and receive medical treatment at its healthcare facilities.