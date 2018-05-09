Doc accused of rape says patient's injuries may be due to medical check

The doctor accused of molesting and raping his former patient said wounds on her genitals and a fresh tear in the hymen may have been caused by him inserting two of his fingers for a medical examination.

This emerged yesterday, on the sixth day in the trial of Wee Teong Boo, 67, when his lawyer Edmond Pereira cross-examined the prosecution's witness - Dr Janice Tung, an associate consultant at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Wee is accused of molesting and raping the woman, then a 23-year-old student, on Dec 31, 2015. She cannot be named due to a gag order.

During her testimony, Dr Tung said that she found two superficial wounds on the alleged victim's genitals and a fresh tear in the hymen during a medical examination that she performed on her after the alleged rape.

Dr Tung was told by the woman that she had no prior sexual encounters. The alleged victim also said she saw Wee's penis and indicated that he had penetrated her. Dr Tung said the woman's account of what happened was consistent with her injuries.

Mr Pereira asked Dr Tung whether penetration by fingers can cause similar injuries and she said it was possible.

The defence counsel said he was instructed by his client that Wee had examined the woman that way as he observed redness on her genitals and suspected a pelvic inflammation. Wee then diagnosed her with pelvic inflammatory disease and prescribed her medication.

The woman had seen Wee on the night of the alleged rape because of frequent urination and genital itch. During her examination, Dr Tung found that the woman suffered from a bacterial and yeast infection.

Mr Pereira asked whether by scratching and rubbing her itch, the woman could have caused the injuries Dr Tung found.

Dr Tung said that the superficial wounds might have been incurred by such actions. But a hymenal tear, while possible, is "unlikely" to be caused by scratching and rubbing as "the hymen is quite buried inside the folds".

Mr Pereira also asked why the woman suffered only a shallow tear and wounds that Dr Tung estimated to be around 1mm to 2mm deep, if she had experienced multiple forceful thrusts as she claimed.

Dr Tung said that the injuries the woman suffered were consistent with her account, regardless of whether she experienced one or multiple thrusts during the alleged rape.

The trial continues, with the case's investigation officer taking the stand today.