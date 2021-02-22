'Monstrous' fish at MacRitchie: Do you know alligator gar can grow to 1m long in 2 years?

SINGAPORE - The carcass of a "monstrous" alligator gar was spotted on Feb 14 at MacRitchie Reservoir, raising concerns about the illegal release of fish into water bodies.

The fish is native to North America but juveniles - averaging around 20cm - are sold in local fish shops.

Here's what you need to know about the species:

Size and age

The largest alligator gar officially recorded was 2.57m long, weighing 148kg. This species has a lifespan of around 10 to 20 years in captivity. Mr Ian Toh, owner of Toh Aquarium, said that alligator gars usually grow to a size of about 1m within two to three years.

Tank requirements

The recommended tank size should be at least 1.5m long and 1m wide, with a thickness of 12mm to 20mm in order to withstand the gar's might, according to Mr Toh. The water and the filter should also be changed every week. The tank requires a heater to maintain water temperature of 29-33°C.

Dietary needs

Alligator gars are piscivores, animals that primarily feed on fish. They are ambush predators - they lie in wait until unsuspecting fish swim by and then lunge at them. An adult gar requires around 200g to 300g of food per week, and its recommended diet consists of either live feeder fish or frozen seafood.

Toxic eggs

While the flesh of gar is edible, its eggs contain an ichthyotoxin, a type of protein toxin, that is highly toxic to humans when in contact. The symptoms of ichthyotoxin poisoning can include headache, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness and a drop in blood pressure, among others.