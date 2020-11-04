DJ Maddy Barber's 'trade-up project' on Kiss92 leads to truck driver offered air tickets for his China family to visit

SINGAPORE - Kiss92 DJ Maddy Barber was touched when the truck driver who had accidentally knocked off her car's side mirror waited in the rain and offered to compensate her for the damages.

Moved by Mr Wang Yaowen's sincerity, she decided to let the matter go and roped in the Kiss92 team and the station's listeners to reward him for his honesty.

On Tuesday, (Nov 3), Mr Wang met the Kiss92 team and a fan who will be sponsoring air tickets for the truck driver's family in China to visit him in Singapore.

Throughout October, the Kiss92 team ran a "trade-up project" on air which saw Ms Barber's broken side mirror traded in for items of a higher value, such as a teak wood desk set worth over $450.

This was in turn traded in for items such as four gaming chairs and a queen-sized mattress, with the DJs also offering to swap their own designer watches and sunglasses.

The challenge culminated in Mr Thomas Chia, who is a caterer, offering to buy air tickets for Mr Wang's wife and two children because he felt that the items traded in are not what the truck driver can really use.

"He misses his family so much so I thought a family visit for him would be good ," Mr Chia told Kiss92.

Ms Barber, DJ Divian Nair and presenter and executive producer Andre Hoeden were also present at Wednesday's meeting with Mr Wang, and there were "smiles and tears all around", said Kiss92.

The Kiss92 team also confirmed that Putien, a homegrown restaurant chain that serves Fujian-style cuisine, will be hosting a free meal for Mr Wang and his family.

Parkroyal Collection Pickering will also sponsor a 4D3N stay for his family when they visit him here.