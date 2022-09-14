Divorcing parents of minors to take course, undergo counselling

Parents of minors filing for divorce who are required to attend the Mandatory Parenting Programme must take an e-learning course and go for counselling from this month.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said this on Tuesday during her keynote address at the start of a two-day virtual conference on family law organised by the Law Society of Singapore.

The new e-learning course aims to help parents understand their marital situation, co-parenting relationship and their children's needs. After the course, a counsellor at a Strengthening Families Programme@Family Service Centre (FAM@FSC) or Divorce Support Specialist Agency will help the parents assess their needs and provide support.

Currently, only couples who are divorcing under the Standard Track, where they are contesting the divorce, must attend the Mandatory Parenting Programme.

Under a new amendment aimed at providing additional support to those undergoing divorce, all parents with children who are minors must also attend the programme before filing for divorce, said Ms Sun.

She also brought up other amendments to the Women's Charter earlier this year, such as the Divorce by Mutual Agreement (DMA), which aims to reduce acrimony in the divorce.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development is working with the Family Justice Courts to operationalise the amendments, she said. "We hope to implement some of these amendments by the end of this year, while other amendments, such as DMA, would come into effect in 2023, to allow time for courts, lawyers, social service agencies and other parties to be ready."

Family lawyer Rajan Chettiar said the purpose of the Mandatory Parenting Programme is to educate divorcing couples on how the divorce will affect their future in relation to housing and finance, and how it will affect their children.

The enhanced programme will facilitate co-parenting, a major problem parents face after divorce, he said. He added: "Divorce is a major step in life. The programme will make them pause, think through, consider their actions and plan their and the children's future."