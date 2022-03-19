Divorces up 2% last year; cases of family violence, maintenance fall

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of divorces in Singapore increased by 2 per cent from 2020 to last year, while the number of maintenance and family violence cases dropped in the same period. This comes on the back of an overall increase of 4 per cent in the Family Justice Courts' (FJC) caseload last year.

Presiding Judge Debbie Ong revealed these figures yesterday in her speech at the FJC's Workplan 2022 seminar, where she laid out plans to make court services easily accessible to the public.

The FJC had a total caseload of 26,693 last year, of which 6,159 were divorce cases.

Even though divorces have gone up, the number of amicable splits has also increased, with the percentage of divorces on the simplified track - that is, uncontested divorces - on an upward trend from 2019. Such cases made up 63 per cent of divorces last year, up from 60 per cent in 2020 and 58 per cent the year before.

Despite the 2021 increase, the number of divorces last year was lower than that in 2019, before the coronavirus outbreak.

The FJC's higher caseload last year, compared with 25,633 the year before, was largely due to a rise in probate cases, which concern the execution of wills.

Probate cases rose 16 per cent from 2020 to last year.

In her speech, Justice Ong announced that the FJC would launch the Probate eService, with a step-by-step guide to completing the various forms that feature in the probate process.

Administrative steps, such as providing death particulars and conducting caveat searches, will be automated. "Ultimately, the aim is that applicants can obtain their grants of probate with fewer steps, fewer hearings and lower fees," Justice Ong said.

The new service is similar to the Divorce eService launched in November last year. The portal reduces time and effort needed to fill up forms by using the parties' personal details from MyInfo, the Government's one-stop data platform.

It also helps court users who are not represented by a lawyer by converting their details into auto-generated court forms, if they file for divorce on the simplified track.

When it came to family violence, there were 2,164 cases concerning personal protection orders last year, down from 2,482 the year before.

There were also fewer maintenance cases last year - 2,827, compared with 3,198 the year before.

In her speech, Justice Ong announced three thrusts that the FJC will adopt this year, including furthering therapeutic justice and strengthening the capability of family practice in Singapore.

Under therapeutic justice, the law is seen as a social force that can produce helpful or harmful consequences, and encourages practitioners to consider the emotional, social and psychological aspects of the law.

Justice Ong also said the FJC will facilitate better access to justice by reviewing existing pain points and leveraging technology to make the court journey smoother for court users.

Lawyer Thian Wen Yi, a partner at Harry Elias Partnership, said that the rise in divorce cases may have been due to pandemic fatigue and disruptions to court services in 2020. "Couples were being forced to spend an increasing amount of time together without the distractions of travel, social events and separate workplaces," she said.

"This may have added pressure to already-strained relationships and caused their differences to be magnified until they reached a breaking point.

"The courts were also closed for a period of time during the circuit breaker in 2020, whereas they remained open throughout 2021. This might account for the slightly higher (number of) divorce filings in 2021."