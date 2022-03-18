Divorces in S'pore rise by 2% in 2021; maintenance, family violence cases fall

SINGAPORE - Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of divorces in Singapore increased by 2 per cent from 2020 to 2021, while the number of maintenance and family violence cases dropped in the same period.

This comes on the back of an overall increase of 4 per cent in the Family Justice Courts’ (FJC) caseload last year.

Presiding Judge Debbie Ong announced these figures in her speech at the FJC’s Workplan 2022 seminar on Friday (March 18), where she laid out plans to make court services easily accessible for the public.

Even though divorces have gone up, the number of amicable splits has also increased, with the percentage of divorces on the simplified track - that is, uncontested divorces - going up from 60 per cent in 2020 to 63 per cent last year.

Despite last year’s rise, the number of divorces in 2021 was lower than in 2019, before the coronavirus outbreak.

The FJC’s higher caseload was largely due to a rise in probate cases, which concern the execution of wills.

In her speech, Justice Ong announced three thrusts that the FJC will adopt this year.

She said: "Over the past few years, we have worked hard to brainstorm on how to help families move forward. I talked a lot about the importance of adopting the "lens" of therapeutic justice and we announced some broad plans under this overarching vision. To be of real assistance, our aspirations have to be realised in practical terms."

Under therapeutic justice, the law is seen as a social force that can produce helpful or harmful consequences, and encourages practitioners to consider emotional, social and psychological aspects of the law.

First, she outlined the FJC's plans to further therapeutic justice such that judges, mediators and counsellors can work together to manage cases faster and more holistically.

Justice Ong also said the FJC will continue to strengthen the integration of community services and referral channels to match the needs of families with specialised support services.

Second, she said the FJC will facilitate better access to justice by reviewing existing pain points and leveraging technology to make the court journey smoother for court users.

"These enhancements improve access to justice in two ways: first, by making the court process simpler and friendlier for court users; and second, by equipping court users with sufficient knowledge to make informed decisions and pursue their legal rights," she said.

One key aspect of this was the launch of the Divorce e-Service in November last year. The portal reduces time and effort in form-filling by using the parties' personal details from MyInfo, the Government's one-stop data platform. It also guides court users who are not represented by a lawyer by converting their details into auto-generated court forms, if they file for divorce on the simplified track.

In a bid to make court services easier to access, Justice Ong said the FJC will work on a pilot project with the Public Service Centre @ Our Tampines Hub to allow parties to file maintenance enforcement applications from locations in the heartland. From mid-May 2022, litigants will be able to file such applications at the centre.