New law will not make it quick and easy

The new law allowing divorce by mutual agreement has safeguards in place to prevent couples from seeking an easy way out of their marriage.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said that couples seeking a divorce by mutual agreement would have to explain what led to their marital breakdown, and their efforts to reconcile.

The court can also reject a couple's decision to split up if there is a possibility of reconciliation.

In other changes to the Women's Charter, the courts will now have powers to better enforce child access orders, particularly in cases where parents with care and control of children deny their former spouses access to the children.