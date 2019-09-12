Diversity a source of strength for Singapore and the Philippines: Halimah

MANILA - Both Singapore and the Philippines are diverse societies, and this diversity can be a source of strength, said President Halimah Yacob on Thursday (Sept 12).

She was speaking at a media wrap-up session to conclude her first five-day state visit to the Philippines. The visit also marks the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Madam Halimah said: "I'm a big champion of diversity. I cannot imagine a Singapore that is not diverse. If we look at Singapore and the Philippines, (both) are diverse.

"Even if you are a homogeneous society, you need to deal with the outside world. Today, it is a globalised world and dealing with the world means dealing with diverse people. Your own experience tells you how you can manage this process."

She added that diversity teaches societies the values of tolerance, magnanimity and understanding.

"When you have a neighbour of a different race or religion, there is a process of accommodation. It helps you build understanding, makes you a better human being and makes the whole society better."

She noted: "There is a strength in diversity and I hope it is something we see globally - that people see it as a value that they appreciate and they want to have. That will make a difference in this world."

On Wednesday (Sept 11), she had a dialogue with around 50 young people at Ateneo de Davao University in Davao City, Mindanao. The dialogue was useful and provided a bilateral platform to discuss issues, she said, adding that this format can also be replicated among the other Asean countries.



President Halimah Yacob during a media wrap session to conclude her state visit to the Philippines, accompanied by Ambassador of Singapore to the Philippines Gerard Ho. ST PHOTO: SUE-ANN TAN



"The Asean countries' objectives are very simple: To be a prosperous, stable, secure Asean, and to also have that in the individual countries. Dialogue contributes to this objective... by helping to promote understanding between the different faiths, ethnicities and provide opportunities for people to... put themselves in each other's shoes."

Related Story Dialogue and respectful engagement vital to build bridges in society: Halimah

Related Story President Halimah underlines need to engage with diversity, strengthen social cohesion

Related Story Duty of older generation to remind the young of need for social cohesion: President Halimah

She added that besides dialogue, concrete action is also necessary to build inter-religious cohesion.

She met more than 20 young participants on Wednesday from Faiths @ Work, a regional network that brings together people of different religions to do good work, such as helping a village in Manila get access to clean water.

"When we talk about interfaith harmony and understanding, it is not just a question of talking to each other, but having such tangible projects that cut across all barriers," she said.

Besides working together on such social issues, Madam Halimah added that there are many opportunities for Singapore and Philippine businesses to collaborate, particularly in areas such as infrastructure, agriculture, retail and digitalisation.

"The Philippines has a young population that is very savvy with (mobile) apps and e-commerce. This is where our small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) also have the opportunities to go into the market," she said.

She mentioned Adera, a Singapore fintech SME that is partnering a Philippine company to develop e-payment solutions for jeepneys, a mode of public transport in the Philippines.

Both countries can look for collaboration opportunities in agriculture.

She said: "I visited Davao City, known as the food basket of the Philippines, with many natural resources in terms of vegetables and fruits... One of the memorandums of understanding that were exchanged was between Enterprise Singapore and the Department of Agriculture of the Philippines to look at... exploring ways of collaborating in agri-technology, for example. It is quite exciting in that sense."

Eight agreements were exchanged on Monday between Philippine and Singapore agencies. The exchange was witnessed by Madam Halimah and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Madam Halimah said: "It is all about bringing quality products and services and supporting both countries. We are Asean neighbours, so as both countries progress, people also progress and the quality of life improves."