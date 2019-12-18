Distributor fined for inaccurate declarations on almost 6,000kg of imported food products

SINGAPORE - A local distributor was fined $800 on Wednesday (Dec 18) for making inaccurate declarations on almost 6,000kg of food products that it imported, including a brand of chocolate that was recalled for containing an undeclared allergen.

Associate and United Distributors failed to furnish the proper brand name and product description for 4,495kg of Ritter Sport Kaffeesplitter chocolate in its cargo clearance permit, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement.

The product was recalled in September for failing to declare milk, an allergen, as an ingredient on the product label.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Associate and United Distributors had not made accurate declarations for the chocolate bars as well as for 1,417kg of other food products, the SFA said.

According to the firm's website, it supplies confectionery, snacks and other food products to supermarkets and retailers such as FairPrice, 7-Eleven and Mustafa.

Food products containing allergens must be clearly labelled to safeguard public health, while accurate import declarations are important for traceability of food sources, the SFA said.

Under the Sale of Food Act (Food Regulations), those convicted of failing to declare necessary brand particulars in the cargo clearance permit may be fined up to $1,000 for the first offence, and up to $2,000 for subsequent offences.