Disruption to NSL train services caused by faulty engineering vehicle

SINGAPORE - Commuters travelling along the North-South Line (NSL) on Wednesday morning had their journeys disrupted after a faulty engineering vehicle got stuck near Yishun station, causing trains to stop running between Yio Chu Kang and Canberra towards Jurong East.

The disruption, which lasted for over three hours, was first reported by SMRT in a tweet at 5.46am.

The public transport operator said there was a track fault, adding that commuters would need to add 15 minutes to their train rides between Ang Mo Kio and Woodlands. Free regular bus and bridging bus services were activated between the two stations in both directions.

SMRT said in another tweet at 6.42am that there was no train service from Yio Chu Kang to Canberra. Southbound train service on the NSL was still available from Jurong East to Marina South Pier.

The operator advised passengers to avoid taking the train between Ang Mo Kio and Woodlands, and to take the Circle Line or the Thomson-East Coast Line instead.

In a Facebook post at 7.30am, SMRT said a faulty engineering vehicle deployed during maintenance hours could not be moved from the northbound platform near Yishun station at about 4.30am. Engineers had to be deployed to the site to resolve the issue.

SMRT added that it had stopped northbound train services from Yio Chu Kang to Canberra for its engineers to access the faulty vehicle. They decided to withdraw the vehicle to the depot after the end of train services on Wednesday night. In the meantime, trains were able to bypass it.

Train services from Yio Chu Kang to Canberra gradually returned to normal from 7.45am, before resuming regular operations at about 8.50am. While there were free bridging bus services available during the disruption, a commuter posted on Tata SMRT, a Facebook community page for public transport users, that there were not enough bridging buses and advised others to get alternative transport.