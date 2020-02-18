Displaying merchandise on wheels

This car in Roberts Lane is filled to the brim with blankets, imported from China and Korea, for sale.

It is one of four belonging to Shabnam Trading, which sells blankets and household appliances, mainly to migrant workers, from the cars.

Shop owner Asman Ali, 53, said he had spent $14,000 on each of the cars and pays for parking daily to prevent other vehicles from blocking his shop, which has been around for 20 years.

Even though the same type of blanket can be found in Bangladesh and India, many workers buy them in Singapore because they feel that they cannot return home empty-handed.