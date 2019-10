Civil servant Helmi Rosman and his wife Nurkamaliah Omar, both 31, reading with their one-year-old twin daughters Naura (left) and Husna. They were among 1,500 people who turned up for Reading @ The Gardens at Gardens by the Bay yesterday morning, as part of the start of a month-long knowledge festival organised by community self-help group Mendaki to encourage Malay/Muslims to continue exploring various forms of learning.