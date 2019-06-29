Discounts, promotions for all SAF, HomeTeam NSmen from July 1 to Aug 31 to mark SAF Day

SINGAPORE - All past and present national servicemen (NSmen) will be able to enjoy discounts and promotions at shopping malls, restaurants, hawker centres and attractions islandwide from Monday (July 1).

These include up to 50 per cent off Levi's jeans as well as Kallang Ice World entrance fees, and WE Cinemas movie tickets at a discounted price of $79 for 10 tickets instead of the usual price of $125.

More than 200 merchants and businesses are participating in the initiative, which was announced by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Saturday to thank all NSmen from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Home Team, as they mark SAF Day on Monday.

This year's We Support NS campaign is created by the Advisory Council on Community Relations in Defence's (Accord's) family and community council, and brings together past campaigns to celebrate the contributions of NSmen.

These campaigns include the SAF Day Recognition Campaign by Mindef's national service affairs department in 2013, and the We Support You in NS initiative by Accord's family and community council in 2015.

Mindef established Accord in January 1984 as a channel for the community to provide feedback on issues concerning Singapore's defence.

From Monday to Aug 31, NSmen will have to show their SAF identity card, more commonly known as the 11B, or don their uniforms, when visiting stores with the "We Support NS" decal to enjoy the discounts and promotions.

Some participating merchants include Adventure Cove, Apollo Fresh Cockle Fried Kway Teow in Marine Parade, Kallang Ice World, Levi's, Nando's, Nike, Ramen Champion and Wheeler's Estate.

Accord will be working with partners such as Safra, People's Association (PA) and HomeTeamNS to introduce new discounts and promotions.

PA will also be putting up banners, posters and billboards in public spaces such as community centres and residents' committees to show their support for NSmen.

The public can visit www.mindef.gov.sg/WeSupportNS for the full list of promotions.