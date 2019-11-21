Discounted rides, more pick-up and drop-off points for Sentosa visitors using Grab

SINGAPORE - Visitors to Sentosa are now able to access more discounts when they take Grab rides to the resort island, as part of a three-year partnership inked between Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) and Grab.

Promotional codes will be shared on Sentosa's event websites in conjunction with islandwide events and activities, SDC and Grab said in a joint statement on Thursday (Nov 21).

"This complements our existing multi-modal transportation network, and makes it even more convenient for guests to explore and see what the island has to offer," said SDC chief marketing officer Lynette Ang.

For the rest of this month, visitors can use the code "SentosaEvenings" to get $6 off their Grab ride to see the interactive light art installations at Island Lights at Sentosa Cove Village.

The code can be used from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. A limited number of redemptions are available.

Besides the discounted rides, there will also be more pick-up and drop-off points across the island.

On the Grab app, visitors can select from 12 new pick-up and drop-off points at key places of interest, including Imbiah Lookout, Beach Station and Sentosa Cove Village.

As for Grab drivers, they will have their island admission fee of up to $6 waived, under the non-exclusive partnership.

To mark the launch of the partnership, SDC organised a day out in Sentosa for Grab drivers and their families on Thursday. A total of 100 drivers and their family members took part in various activities such as a treasure hunt and a ride on the Singapore Cable Car.