Discounted flu vaccination to be made available for migrant workers, says MOM

SINGAPORE - A discounted flu vaccination will be made available to all migrant workers living in dormitories and all those working in the construction, marine or process sectors, an MOM spokesman said on Monday (Nov 9).

The spokesman did not elaborate on the discount but said that each vaccination will cost $25 and will be administered by private healthcare providers at 13 regional medical centres.

Five of these centres are located in the dormitories. All 13 centres were set up this year to cater to the health needs of migrant workers and they have been operating since Aug 28.

The vaccination exercise will be conducted between Dec 1 and Dec 31, and employers can register their workers for an appointment between Nov 9 and Nov 30 at this website.

The exercise is being organised by the Assurance, Care and Engagement Group, which is part of MOM, ahead of the coming end-of-year flu season, and to help with detection of Covid-19 infection among migrant workers.

"Vaccination will help reduce the numbers of workers needing medical leave for flu or flu-like symptoms, minimise work disruption for employers, and result in fewer workers presenting with acute respiratory illness symptoms being assessed for possible Covid-19 infection," MOM said in the statement.