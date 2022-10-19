Diplomacy key amid escalating global conflict: Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE - State and defence diplomacy is the key to preventing or ending conflict, adding to the protection of the nation in an age of rising regional and global tensions, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Tuesday.

In his speech at the Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College graduation ceremony, Dr Ng noted that even though Singapore is in a much better place now than it was two years ago, the world at large is still grappling with the impact of epochal events such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine.

“The threats and risks of tactical nuclear weapons being deployed are no longer idle or theoretical,” he added.

He noted there has not been any large-scale physical conflicts occurring simultaneously in Europe and Asia for 70 years since World War II, and emphasized the importance of preventing such conflicts from recurring.

“If that occurs, we must expect a disruptive change in the world order, even an ominous future... We ask what alternative future is war being waged for and at what price compared to the current global order, imperfect as it is.”

Dr Ng said that to maintain peace within the region, both US and China leaders play critical roles.

“Against the backdrop of external forces, the US faces a mid-term election in November, and for China, their 20th party congress is in progress,” said Dr Ng.

“All of us have a vested interest and watch anxiously for both the US and China to make progress in their diplomatic initiatives following these pivotal events.”

However, the scarcity of high level engagements between the US and China is a glaring and dangerous omission, cautioned Dr Ng.

“Even in the Cold War, engagements between the US Department of Defence and their Soviet counterparts were manifold compared to those with the People’s Liberation Army today.”

“Better the chance for peace (with) the potential aggressor you have met face to face regularly, than one from reports and impressions from others.”

To navigate an evolving geopolitical landscape, Singapore has played its part in increasing mutual understanding and trust by hosting events such as the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, where world leaders come together to discuss security and defence issues, said Dr Ng.

Ships from various countries have also docked at Changi Naval Base, providing navies around the world a platform for exchange.

In closing, Dr Ng said a strong and relevant Singapore Armed Forces is important as a deterrent to conflict.

Earlier in the year, the SAF announced it was setting up the Digital and Intelligence Service as a fourth arm.

It will serve to detect, mitigate, and repel potential aggressors in the digital domain.

“For Singapore, whether past, present or future, national service remains a bedrock for a strong defence and the SAF,” said Dr Ng.