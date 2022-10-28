Dinosaur enthusiasts turn up in full force to view T-Rex skeleton in Singapore

SINGAPORE - At 8am on Friday, Mr Jim Xianyu patiently waited outside Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall (VCH) to catch a glimpse of a 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex (T-Rex) skeleton, two hours before the display was open to the public.

“I tried to reserve a ticket online but wasn’t able to, so I came very early to get a spot, just in case there is a long queue,” said Mr Xianyu, 45, who is self-employed.

He was one of many dinosaur enthusiasts – from children to retirees – who got to see Shen the T. Rex in the flesh, or rather bones, at VCH on Friday.

The 12.2m-long skeleton, which was discovered in Montana in the United States, is on public display at VCH’s atrium from 10am to 6pm between Friday and Sunday, before it goes under the hammer on Nov 30 in Hong Kong.

Shen, which means “god-like” in Chinese, is the first T-Rex to be auctioned in Asia, and its estimated value is between US$15 million (S$21 million) and US$25 million.

Just before 10am, when the venue opened, there was a long line outside the designated queueing area at The Arts House at the Old Parliament next door.

By 1pm, VCH’s atrium was filled with around 50 awestruck visitors, comprising families, teenagers, seniors and tourists. They circled the fossil, cameras in hand, taking in the dinosaur’s ferocious stance and serrated teeth.

Shen’s public display was organised by auction house Christie’s Hong Kong, and the predator will headline its 20th/21st Century Art Evening Sale in Hong Kong in November.