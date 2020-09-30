Diners fined, eateries ordered to close

Thirty-two diners will be fined $300 each for breaching Covid-19 measures at food and beverage outlets. They were taken to task for not wearing a mask promptly after eating or drinking, sitting in groups of more than five and mingling with diners at other tables.

Eight F&B outlets have also been ordered to close and 14 others fined between $1,000 and $2,000, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) in an update yesterday.

The outlets ordered to close include Siam Square Mookata in Punggol Point Road, the Tanjong Pagar branch of Korean fried chicken chain Chicken Up, and Cafe de Muse in Shaw House.

Common offences included the sale and consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm and diners intermingling across multiple tables.

A Restaurant Association of Singapore spokesman said most customers do wear masks in restaurants and remove them only when food and drinks are served.

He added that restaurants face challenges in ensuring diners follow safe management measures, especially if they have a shortage of manpower.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS