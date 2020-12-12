Dine in at House On The Moon to enjoy retail deals

For food that's as pretty as it is tasty, check out House On The Moon (#01-K101, #01-K103 and #02-K103, Great World, Singapore 237994).

Co-founder chef Huseyin Turan honed his skills in haute cuisine with award-winning chefs such as Juan Amador and Paco Torreblanca, and has worked in restaurants such as one-Michelin-starred Restaurant Baldonsera in Zaragosa and one-Michelin-starred Cafe de Paris in Malaga, both in Spain, as well as three-Michelin-starred Restaurant Amador in Frankfurt and Mannheim, Germany.

In Singapore, expect delicious and visually inviting gourmet tarts, all made entirely from scratch. Hit dishes include the Moonwalk and the Black Forest.

House On The Moon spreads over two floors.

On the first level is the main dining area, and on the second floor you'll find a retail corner and gift shop that sells teas, gourmet ice cream and exquisite gifts.

And from now till the end of the year, Straits Times subscribers get to enjoy deals on Level 2's retail corner when they dine in at the ground floor. This is a great time to stock up on Christmas presents.

If you spend below $60 on the ground floor, you get 15 per cent off any items from the second floor.

Spend above $60, and you'll get a 50 per cent discount on Level 2.

This is valid only for same-day redemption. Terms and conditions apply.

And remember to quote "ST Subscriber" when you call 6235-2657 to make your reservation.