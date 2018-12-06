Dine at McDonald's and enjoy complimentary access to any online SPH newspaper

SINGAPORE - Starting Thursday (Dec 6), diners at McDonald's outlets throughout Singapore can enjoy two weeks' access to the online edition of any Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) newspaper for free.

During the promotion, which will run until Jan 2, 2019, diners can simply follow the instructions on the mat on their tray, scan a QR code and register to activate an account.

Afterwards, they will enjoy complimentary access to any online SPH newspaper - including The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Berita Harian, Tamil Murasu, The Business Times, Shin Min Daily News and Lianhe Wanbao.

When the two weeks are over, diners will have the option of signing up and continuing their subscription.

The promotion was launched in conjunction with McDonald's Quality Starts From Within campaign to launch its new Angus BLT burger.